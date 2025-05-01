BTC carried nearly 600 million tonnes of crude oil
Baku, May 1, AZERTAC
In the first quarter of 2025, BTC Co. spent $32 million in operating expenditure and $13 million in capital expenditure.
Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of the first quarter of 2025, it carried a total of more than 4.5 billion barrels (about 598 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 5,932 tankers and sent to world markets.
In the first quarter of 2025, about 54 million barrels (7 million tonnes) of BTC-exported crude oil were lifted at Ceyhan and loaded on 70 tankers.
The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of Caspian regional crude oil and condensate (Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, other SOCAR volumes produced in Azerbaijan) continue to be transported via BTC.
