Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro participate in Training Companies Exhibition 2025 in Plovdiv
Baku, April 24, AZERTAC
The International Exhibition of Training Companies TF FEST 2025 officially opens Thursday, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).
The Plovdiv Fair is hosting the 28th Forum of Future Entrepreneurs, the organizers said in a press release.
The fair is a bridge between schools and businesses. The Institute of Education to the Ministry of Education and Science, International Fair Plovdiv and Bulgarian Training Firms Net are the organizers of the exhibition. 116 training companies from Bulgaria, Serbia and Montenegro participate in the exhibition. They will demonstrate their skills in a real business environment.
The companies operate in various sectors from banking, IT and advertising to manufacturing, tourism, medicine and extreme sports. The online platform of TF FEST allows visitors to shop from the virtual stores of the participants.
Competitions such as Best Stand, Miss and Mr TF FEST, and Best Presentation will be juried by experts in real business, government administration, and academia.
TF Fest 2025 is open until April 25, 2025.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan hosts Youth Cybersecurity Forum 2025 for first time
- 23.04.2025 [20:40]
Azerbaijani PM holds phone talk with Vice President of Türkiye
- 23.04.2025 [20:36]
Azerbaijan, China sign documents to enhance economic and trade partnership
- 23.04.2025 [20:30]
President of European Volleyball Confederation to visit Baku
- 23.04.2025 [19:19]
Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Spain
- 23.04.2025 [19:08]
Euronews TV channel highlights 7th ADA University Policy Forum
- 23.04.2025 [18:30]
'Chip' helps suppress alcohol addiction
- 23.04.2025 [18:07]
BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in Italy
- 23.04.2025 [18:00]
Azerbaijan helps to rebuild Irpin City clinic – AZERTAC’s special reportage
- 23.04.2025 [17:47]
EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants Apple, Meta
- 23.04.2025 [17:44]
ChatGPT-maker wants to buy Google Chrome
- 23.04.2025 [17:16]
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Istanbul
- 23.04.2025 [15:57]
President Ilham Aliyev's state visit in Chinese media spotlight
- 23.04.2025 [15:53]
3rd CIS Games official website launched
- 23.04.2025 [14:35]
Azerbaijan unveils official mascots for 3rd CIS Games
- 23.04.2025 [14:03]
Climate crisis driving surge in gender-based violence, UN report finds
- 23.04.2025 [12:56]
AZAL increases number of flights for Eid al-Adha
- 23.04.2025 [12:52]
China to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on April 24
- 23.04.2025 [11:30]
Hunger stalks Ethiopia as UN aid agency halts support amid funding cuts
- 23.04.2025 [11:03]
Olmo strike sends Barcelona seven clear in La Liga
- 23.04.2025 [10:37]
Australian authorities defend mass killing of over 700 koalas
- 23.04.2025 [10:35]
How safe is the air to breathe? 50 million people in the US don't know
- 23.04.2025 [10:31]
Azerbaijani oil price approaches $70 per barrel
- 23.04.2025 [10:30]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 23.04.2025 [10:28]
Azerbaijan opens STEAM Center in Uzbekistan
- 22.04.2025 [20:59]
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Türkiye
- 22.04.2025 [20:47]
Azerbaijan, China sign documents in field of energy
- 22.04.2025 [20:27]
Pharma giant Roche to invest $50B in US in next 5 years
- 22.04.2025 [19:11]
Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister meets with Kyrgyz counterpart in Bishkek
- 22.04.2025 [16:47]
Azerbaijan, Algeria hold second round of political consultations
- 22.04.2025 [16:39]
Azerbaijan to welcome chess stars at “Battle of the Champions”
- 22.04.2025 [15:53]
Landmine victims testify in Ruben Vardanyan’s trial
- 22.04.2025 [15:23]