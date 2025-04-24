Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro participate in Training Companies Exhibition 2025 in Plovdiv

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

The International Exhibition of Training Companies TF FEST 2025 officially opens Thursday, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The Plovdiv Fair is hosting the 28th Forum of Future Entrepreneurs, the organizers said in a press release.

The fair is a bridge between schools and businesses. The Institute of Education to the Ministry of Education and Science, International Fair Plovdiv and Bulgarian Training Firms Net are the organizers of the exhibition. 116 training companies from Bulgaria, Serbia and Montenegro participate in the exhibition. They will demonstrate their skills in a real business environment.

The companies operate in various sectors from banking, IT and advertising to manufacturing, tourism, medicine and extreme sports. The online platform of TF FEST allows visitors to shop from the virtual stores of the participants.

Competitions such as Best Stand, Miss and Mr TF FEST, and Best Presentation will be juried by experts in real business, government administration, and academia.

TF Fest 2025 is open until April 25, 2025.