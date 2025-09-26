Bulgarian Chief of Defence to attend NATO Military Meeting Conference in Riga
Baku, September 26, AZERTAC
Bulgarian Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov will take part in the NATO Military Committee Conference taking place in Riga, Latvia, on September 26–27, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported citing the Ministry of Defence.
The forum brings together the Chiefs of Defence from NATO member states each year to discuss the current security environment and the Alliance key priorities.
This year’s agenda includes discussions on strategic issues for NATO, as well as topics stemming from the June NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands. Key points will include strengthening the Alliance’s deterrence and defense posture, implementing the 2025 Capability Targets under NATO’s Defence Planning Process, and enhancing the capacity of the defense industry, the statement said.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
EANA elects new President
- [14:04]
AZERTAC participates in EANA conference in Athens
- 25.09.2025 [23:00]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 25.09.2025 [22:28]
Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis
- 25.09.2025 [22:13]
President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective
- 25.09.2025 [21:23]
President: We won, both in war and in peace
- 25.09.2025 [21:21]
President: Almost 40 % of our energy will be generated by renewables by 2030
- 25.09.2025 [21:13]
Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Toronto
- 25.09.2025 [20:35]
Azerbaijan joins 36th session of CIS Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology
- 25.09.2025 [20:34]
Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss opportunities for expanding relations
- 25.09.2025 [20:07]
Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in emergency management
- 25.09.2025 [20:03]
Albania interested in expanding healthcare cooperation with Azerbaijan
- 25.09.2025 [19:52]
Moderate Party proposes limiting profits from criminal gangster rap
- 25.09.2025 [19:41]
AzerGold CJSC achieves new international certificate
- 25.09.2025 [19:38]
Baku Initiative Group organizes international conference at UN
- 25.09.2025 [19:36]
Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs to bring down costs in tough autos market
- 25.09.2025 [19:23]
Chinese team implants artificial heart in world's youngest, lightest patient
- 25.09.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General visits Uzbekistan
- 25.09.2025 [19:13]
AZAL to operate flights to nearly 50 destinations in new travel season
- 25.09.2025 [18:28]
Pakistani Prime Minister, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh meet in New York
- 25.09.2025 [18:05]
THE Eurasia Universities Summit continues with panel discussions
- 25.09.2025 [18:01]
Azerbaijan’s Speaker, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate talk over phone
- 25.09.2025 [18:00]
Cabinet of Ministers holds session on draft 2026 budget
- 25.09.2025 [17:48]
UN moves to close dangerous void in AI governance
- 25.09.2025 [17:17]
ADA University hosts opening ceremony of 1st Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue
- 25.09.2025 [16:50]
® Kapital Bank awarded gold prize at “Globee Innovation Awards”
- 25.09.2025 [16:29]
Azerbaijan joins First International Forum of Prosecutors in Kazakhstan
- 25.09.2025 [15:17]