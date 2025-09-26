Bulgarian Chief of Defence to attend NATO Military Meeting Conference in Riga

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

Bulgarian Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov will take part in the NATO Military Committee Conference taking place in Riga, Latvia, on September 26–27, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported citing the Ministry of Defence.

The forum brings together the Chiefs of Defence from NATO member states each year to discuss the current security environment and the Alliance key priorities.

This year’s agenda includes discussions on strategic issues for NATO, as well as topics stemming from the June NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands. Key points will include strengthening the Alliance’s deterrence and defense posture, implementing the 2025 Capability Targets under NATO’s Defence Planning Process, and enhancing the capacity of the defense industry, the statement said.