“Climates and Carpets” exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

On November 15, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum hosted the opening ceremony of the international exhibition “Climates and Carpets,” dedicated to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The exhibition was organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

Amina Melikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum; Lidiya Grigoreva, Cheffe de Cabinet, Office of the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG); Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Mexico to the Republic of Azerbaijan; Boris Titov, Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights to the President of the Russian Federation and owner of the “Abrau-Durso” Azerbaijan Group of Companies; and Olga Daniele, curator and professor at North Park University Nnenna Okore, founder of “365 Art Gallery,” delivered speeches at the opening ceremony and underlined the significance of the event.

The exhibition showcases works created by renowned artists from Azerbaijan, the USA, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, and Russia, inspired by the Azerbaijani art of carpet weaving, a craft of universal value, and its traditional patterns. For the first time, the exhibition features works by famous Russian actress, director, artist, singer, and TV presenter Natalya Bochkareva; Dr. Nnenna Okore (Chicago), a professor at North Park University; Mexican artist Pedro Cesar Peralta; artist and founder of the YARAT Contemporary Art Space and CHELEBI brand Aida Mahmudova; Honoured Artists Taryer Bashirov and Faig Ahmed; Honoured Worker of Culture Elmira Abbasly; and artists Mammad Rashidov, Milena Nabiyeva, Mahar Maharramov, Tarana Aliyeva, as well as students from the Integration Training Boarding School No. 11 of Bilgah settlement. These diverse art pieces are made from various recycled materials such as glass, wool, metal, bioplastics, cheesecloth, fibers, sawdust, etc.

The opening ceremony also featured the cutting of a carpet loom, Green World, by Honoured Artist Taryer Bashirov, dedicated to COP29 and woven in the Traditional Technology Department of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. Furthermore, members of the Women’s Union of the United Arab Emirates conducted masterclasses on weaving.

The event also included a dance performance by the members of the Development Centre for Kids and Youth No. 3.

The exhibition aims to draw attention to the importance of combating climate change and promoting a healthy lifestyle through artworks created in new techniques by contemporary artists, based on ancient traditions. It calls for solutions to ecological problems and the protection of the environment. The exhibition will be on display until November 30.