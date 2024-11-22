CWC representative: I look forward to resolving financial arrangements at COP29

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“My expectation from COP29 is that the governments and parties here will achieve concrete outcomes. I believe they will take constructive steps toward climate justice for people experiencing the impacts of climate change in their daily lives,” said Andrew Joseph Fuys, a representative of Church World Service (CWC), in an interview with AZERTAC.

He expressed his hope for progress in resolving financial arrangements at COP29, aiming to mitigate the effects of climate change, as well as address loss and climate-related damage.