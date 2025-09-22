Deer rescued by IDEA released into nature reserve

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

At the initiative of the IDEA Public Union, and with the participation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, urgent investigative actions were carried out.

During the joint inspection, ten Siberian deer were found to be illegally withholding in the territory of the "Eden" restaurant in the Gakh district. The animals were promptly removed by veterinary experts from the IDEA Animal Care Center and Baku Zoological Park. After initial clinical examinations, a total of 18 deer, including 8 deer rescued as a result of previous measures, were released into nature in the Shamakhi Safari Park ecological reserve, which has all the necessary facilities and a large area for a free lifestyle.

IDEA Public Union urges citizens to adopt a responsible attitude toward animals and to help prevent the illegal captivity of wildlife. Anyone who encounters such cases is encouraged to report them via the “1113” hotline or through the official social media channels of the IDEA Public Union, as part of the “Emergency Assistance to Nature” program.