Defense Ministry hosts meeting with representatives of government authorities and NGOs

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

The Media and Public Affairs Department of the Ministry of Defense hosted an event with the participation of representatives from several government authorities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and experts, the Ministry told AZERTAC.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then performed.

Information regarding the Ministry of Defense’s Communication Strategy, approved by the relevant decree of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, was provided at the event. It was noted that, as an important part of the ongoing army development reforms, the field of strategic communication is evolving in line with modern innovations and current requirements.

Participants were then presented with briefings on topics including “Work with government authorities and NGOs,” “Protecting state secrets in the media space,” “Work with citizens' appeals,” and others. The event also featured information about activities in military education within the Azerbaijan Army, the special educational institutions under the National Defense University, and admission rules.

At the end of the event, a detailed exchange of views took place, suggestions were heard, and participants’ questions were answered.