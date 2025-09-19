Delegation led by Slovak Prosecutor General visiting Azerbaijan

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Maroš Žilinka, Prosecutor General of the Slovak Republic, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his tomb.

The delegation also visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and put flowers on their graves.

Later, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with the delegation led by Maroš Žilinka. The meeting underscored the strong strategic partnership between the two countries, culminating in a Memorandum of Understanding signed between their respective Prosecutor General's Offices to strengthen professional ties and expand cooperation.

The Slovak Prosecutor General was briefed on the ongoing legal reforms in the country, including the Electronic Prosecutor's Information System (EPIS), which enhances efficiency and accountability within the prosecutorial bodies.

The meeting also prioritized on fostering international collaboration against corruption, sharing knowledge and experience in combating various forms of crime, as well as further developing activities aligned with international legal norms.

The Slovak delegation also toured the History Museum of the Prosecutor General's Office, where they were given detailed information about the exhibits related to the activities of the prosecutor's office.

The working visit of the Slovak delegation to the country continues.