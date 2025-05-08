The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Drill review of personnel to participate in Anatolian Phoenix - 2025 exercise held

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

A drill review of Azerbaijan Army servicemen who will take part in the “Anatolian Phoenix - 2025” International Search and Rescue Exercise in Konya, Türkiye, was held on May 8, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The servicemen were provided with detailed information about the exercise’s objectives and significance, and were given relevant instructions on safety rules and organizational issues.

Azerbaijan Air Force’s pilots, along with representatives of the paratrooper and search-and-rescue services, technical staff and aircraft will represent Azerbaijan at the international exercise to be held from May 12 to 23.

