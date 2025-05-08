Emine Erdogan visits Azerbaijani stand at International Islamic Arts Fair

Ankara, May 8, AZERTAC

Emine Erdogan, spouse of Türkiye`s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited the Azerbaijani stand at the International Islamic Arts Fair held at the ATO Congresium center in Ankara.

The fair, which brought together more than 200 local and international artists and scientists, as well as numerous organizations, offers visitors a journey through a unique culture that bridges the past and the future.

At the fair, the Azerbaijani Cultural Center operating under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye is represented with a dedicated stand.

The event features exhibitions of decorative, applied, and fine arts, along with digital installations, hands-on seminars, conferences, panel discussions, master classes, and concert programs.

Fifteen Azerbaijani carpets have been presented at the exhibition, which will run until May 11. Among them are pieces created by Elnara Rasulova.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special Correspondent