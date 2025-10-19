Euronews: Azerbaijan strengthens ties with Vatican with restorations in Holy See

Baku, October 19, AZERTAC

Euronews has published an article headlined “Azerbaijan strengthens ties with Vatican with restorations in Holy See.”

The article reads: “Azerbaijan is strengthening its relations with the Vatican and the Catholic world, supporting the restoration of historic catacombs in the Holy See and in parallel by building a new Catholic church in Azerbaijan.

The historic Catacombs of Commodilla, dating back to the 4th century, have been fully restored in the Holy See with Azerbaijan’s support and were opened in a ceremony attended by the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva.

The restoration project was carried out with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, under an agreement signed on 4 March, 2021, between the Foundation and the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology.

Discovered in the 18th century, the Catacombs of Commodilla first underwent archaeological research in 1900. The catacombs house some of the earliest Christian-era artifacts and are traditionally known as the burial site of early Christian martyrs Felicissimus and Agapitus. In the Middle Ages, they served as an important pilgrimage site for Christian believers.

During her visit to Rome, Aliyeva met with Pope Leo XIV, where the Pope underlined inter-religious dialogue with Azerbaijan. As part of her visit, she also inspected the Vatican Apostolic Library, reviewed restoration efforts at Saint Peter’s Basilica, and visited Bambino Gesù—the largest pediatric hospital in Europe.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See have witnessed notable development in recent years, with both sides actively engaging in restoration efforts, scientific cooperation, and cultural exchange.

As a further sign of this growing partnership, a second Catholic church, dedicated to Saint John Paul II, will be constructed in Baku. Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican Secretary for Relations with States, blessed the construction site and laid the foundation stone for the new church on December, 2024.

The project reflects the growing Catholic community in Azerbaijan and the continued development of interfaith dialogue.”