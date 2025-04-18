Finnair aircraft makes emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

The captain of a Finnair aircraft operating on the Bangkok–Helsinki route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the health condition of one of the passengers.

The Airbus A350 aircraft successfully landed at Baku Airport at 12:06 local time. The airport's emergency medical services were immediately dispatched to the aircraft. The passenger received on-site first aid, and after medical evaluation, was promptly transported to one of the capital's medical facilities.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport prioritizes the safety of passengers and crew and maintains a constant state of readiness to respond to emergency situations. The airport regularly conducts operational drills and safety simulations to ensure preparedness in such cases.