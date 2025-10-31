Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus hold consular consultations

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus held another round of consular consultations.

The consultations were led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Andrei Kozhan, Head of the Consular Directorate-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.

The meeting was attended by officials from the foreign ministries of both countries, as well as representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs, the State Migration Service, and the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription. Participants from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and the Embassy of Belarus in Azerbaijan also took part.

The consultations focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the consular field and explored opportunities to expand the bilateral legal framework.

The discussions concluded with the signing of a protocol.