From strategic port to archaeological gem: Lefkada's ancient theater emerges
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
The first ancient theater in the Ionian Islands was unveiled to the public in Lefkada, Greece, marking an archaeological discovery expected to become a landmark for historical research and cultural tourism, according to Jerusalem Post.
The monument, which dominates the landscape, offers a panoramic view towards the strait and the coastal plain where the ancient city once spread.
Situated about three kilometers south of the modern city of Lefkada, on the northeastern slope of Koulmos Hill, the theater stands as a testament to the island's rich cultural heritage. Over the past decade, archaeological interventions uncovered most of the theater's structure, revealing the most emblematic monument of the ancient city of Lefkada.
Systematic exploration of the theater began in 2015 under the direction of Dr. Olympia Vikatou, General Director of Antiquities and Cultural Heritage. At that time, very few elements were known about the theater, which had remained forgotten and concealed by the passage of time and the expansion of olive groves in the area. Its location was no longer known due to being completely covered by olive trees and makeshift warehouses.
