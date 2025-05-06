Genoa 1-2 AC Milan: Quickfire goals snatch comeback win

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

AC Milan scored twice in as many minutes as they came from behind to defeat Genoa 2-1 in Serie A on Monday, according to beInSports.

Rafael Leao grabbed an equaliser in the 76th minute before an own goal from Morten Frendrup sealed the comeback.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was the standout performer in a first half largely dominated by Genoa, making several crucial saves to keep his side level at the break.

The second half started in a largely uninspired fashion, with a relentless downpour proving more consistent than the football, as play was frequently halted for injury treatments.

Vitinha, introduced only a minute earlier, made an instant impact just after the hour, drifting into space inside the box and smashing home a perfectly delivered cross with his first touch to put Genoa in front.

Yet Leao's deflected effort swiftly restored parity, and Frendrup's misfortune ultimately handed Milan all three points.

Milan have been masters of the comeback this season. They have now collected 19 points from losing positions, more than any other Serie A team.

The Rossoneri, who created chances worth 1.09 expected goals to Genoa's 0.57, have now won five of their last eight Serie A games (D1 L2), the same number of wins collected in their previous 14 league matches (D4 L5).

Leao was crucial to their comeback as he maintained his fine form on the road. The forward has been involved in five goals (three goals, two assists) in his last six away appearances in Serie A.

In fact, Leao is one of the three players with at least eight goals and eight assists in Serie A this term, alongside Christian Pulisic (10 goals, eight assists) and Romelu Lukaku (12 goals, 10 assists).