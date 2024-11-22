Honduran delegate: I hope COP29 will reach fundamental agreement on forests

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“Starting from the 2003 Milan Climate Change Conference, I have joined COP events. Our organization is engaged in global reforestation. The main reason we are here is to promote the significant role of forests in climate action,” said Eduardo Reyes, Honduran delegate, Senior Advisor to the Coalition for Rainforest Nations, in his interview with AZERTAC.

Eduardo Reyes emphasized that in 2005, during COP conference in Montreal, the organization he represented raised the issue of reducing gas emissions in afforestation.

Underlining the critical role of forests as carbon sinks that absorb billions of metric tons of CO2 annually, Reyes added, “I hope we will achieve a fundamental agreement on forests at COP29.”