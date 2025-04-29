International dermatology experts to convene in Abu Dhabi for AIDA 2025

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The 11th Abu Dhabi International Conference in Dermatology and Aesthetics (AIDA) will be held from 2nd to 4th May at the Conrad Hotel, Etihad Towers, according to WAM.

The event will bring together around 60 experts from the UAE and abroad to share insights on skin disease treatment, cosmetic procedures, laser therapy, and the use of artificial intelligence in clinical practice.

Supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the conference will host dermatology and aesthetics specialists from the GCC, Middle East, and global institutions. Topics will include the latest developments in dermatology, aesthetic medicine, anti-aging, and clinical laser applications.

Dr. Khaled Othman, Consultant Dermatology-Founder and Conference President, said the UAE’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong leadership support have positioned the country as a hub for international medical gatherings.

Dr. Meera Al Adawi, Conference Vice President, Dermatology Consultant at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), noted that the programme includes workshops and competitions aimed at training resident physicians from the UAE and GCC.

For her part, Dr. Fatima Hasan Al Marzooqi, Scientific Committee Chair, Consultant Dermatologist, and Head of Dermatology Department at Zayed Military Hospital, said that all dermatological medical associations from the UAE, the GCC countries, and the Arab countries have been invited to participate in the conference.

Dr. Huda Rajab Ali, Scientific Committee Co-Chair, Chair of Dermatology Department, AHS-SEHA, Abu Dhabi, said Abu Dhabi’s role as a host for specialised conferences reflects its value as a centre for professional medical development.

The conference will also feature 25 exhibitors showcasing the latest dermatology, cosmetic, and laser technologies.