International travelers tour Khankendi city

Khankendi, April 24, AZERTAC

A delegation of NomadMania, the world's largest competitive travel community, representing 30 countries visited the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi on Thursday as part of their trip to the country’s Karabakh and East Zangezur regions.

AZERTAC's regional correspondent reports that the travelers first toured the city’s Garabagh University, meeting with the students and the academic staff there.

They also commemorated the Azerbaijani martyrs by observing a minute of silence.

Subsequently, Shahin Bayramov, Rector of the Garabagh University, informed the travelers about the Khankendi city and the university. According to him, the Garabagh University was established by the Order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, dated November 28, 2023. He added that all the necessary conditions had been created at the institution in a short span of time.

The meeting featured the screening of the “First Steps in Peace” documentary, and the Q&A session.

During the three-day trip, the delegation will visit Karabakh and East Zangezur, and view the large-scale restoration, construction, and demining efforts underway there, as well as the destruction committed by Armenia during the occupation.

The trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories in the framework of black tourism.