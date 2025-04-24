International travelers visit Aghdam city

Aghdam, April 24, AZERTAC

A delegation from NomadMania, the world’s largest competitive travel community, visited Aghdam city on Thursday as part of their trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur regions.

AZERTAC's regional correspondent reports that the travelers were briefed on the atrocities committed by Armenian armed forces during the occupation and toured the Aghdam cemetery. They also observed the ongoing construction efforts by the Azerbaijani state following the city's liberation.