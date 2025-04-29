Italian MPs visit Alley of Honors and Victory Park

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

A delegation of members from the Italy-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group visited the Alley of Honors and Victory Park in Baku on April 29.

The delegation paid tribute to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, by laying flowers at his grave.

The Italian parliamentarians also visited Victory Park, where they laid flowers at the Victory Monument and honored the memory of those who lost their lives in the Patriotic War. They were briefed on the significance of the park, which was established to commemorate the unparalleled heroism of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, to honor the memory of the martyrs, and to preserve the legacy of the nation’s historic victory.