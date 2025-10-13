Kazakhstan wins EXPO 2025 Osaka Theme Development nomination

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

The EXPO 2025 Osaka opened in April focusing on the theme Designing Future Society for Our Lives wrapped in Japan, Kazinform News Agency reported citing the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry’s press service.

The main event for the participating countries was held on October 12. Kazakhstan won gold among self-built pavilions: Category C (smaller than 1,750m2) in the Theme Development nomination bringing together 90 countries.

From the opening day of the EXPO 2025 Osaka, the Kazakhstan Pavilion became one of the most popular attractions not only among Japanese visitors but also among international tourists.

It showcased Kazakhstan’s culture, traditions, history, and achievements in digitalization, innovation, and sustainable development.

It hosted nine business and cultural events, serving as a hub for collaboration and exchange of ideas.

International and Japanese media dedicated a series of publications to the pavilion’s content and design.

One of the most significant events was Kazakhstan’s National Day on August 10 which marked the 180th anniversary of the great Kazakh thinker Abai Kunanbayuly. A flag-raising ceremony was held at the EXPO National Day Hall on that day.

To note, a grand cultural program on the National Day was attended by nearly 3,000 guests.

The pavilion was highly praised by Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), who commended its organization and thematic depth.

During the EXPO 2025 Osaka, the Kazakhstan Pavilion, located in the “Empowering Lives” cluster, welcomed approximately 1.5 million visitors, including representatives of official delegations, members of international organizations, diplomatic missions, business leaders, media, and creative and cultural figures.

The EXPO 2025 Osaka was held from April 13 to October 13 on Yumeshima Island. It brought together 160 countries and nine international organizations and attracted approximately 28 million visitors.