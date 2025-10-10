Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen cooperation in water management

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

The first Kyrgyz-Tajik water management commission took place in Dushanbe, Kabar reported citing the Kyrgyz Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Ministry.

The joint commission will contribute to strengthening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in the sustainable use of water resources, ensuring access to water management and power facilities, and coordination of efforts to prevent and address potential water management issues.

During the meeting, the sides also debated the attraction of investments for the modernization and rehabilitation of vitally important hydrotechnical facilities in cross-border regions.

Following the talks, they agreed on further development of cooperation within the commission.