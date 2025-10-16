Lachin - A destination where nature and creativity closely intertwined VIDEO

Lachin, October 16, AZERTAC

The next feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column highlights Lachin, one of the picturesque destinations of Azerbaijan.

The city of Lachin, surrounded by mountains and lush forests, is famous for its pristine springs, where scenic landscapes draw tourists year-round both summer and winter. As the sun sets, the light from behind the peaks casts a unique beauty on the cityscape. Outdoor recreation facilities and campgrounds along the Hakari River transform a location into a prime ecotourism destination in Azerbaijan.

The reconstructed creative and cultural centers in the district are also prominent locations. The “Yurd” gallery, “Islimi” carpet weaving, “Gilabi Ceramics” creativity, “Hochazfilm” and “Lacinema” cultural centers serve both to reveal local talents and preserve the rich cultural heritage of Lachin. The “Weekly Bazar” operating in Lachin on weekends is also a focal point for residents and visitors. Here, they can both buy local products and admire the beauties of Lachin.

Agricultural products are grown in the Zerti Agri-Industrial Park, while also operating a shoe and furniture factory.

Simply put, the city of Lachin is a pearl in the mountains, where nature and creativity closely intertwined.