Magnitude 3 quake strikes Caspian Sea
Baku, September 24, AZERTAC
A magnitude 3 earthquake struck the Caspian Sea, 134km north-east of Siyazan station, on Wednesday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
The quake occurred at 03:34 local time at a depth of 62 kilometers.
