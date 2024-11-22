Malmö FF joins climate initiative at COP29

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

At the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Swedish football club Malmö FF became a member of the Football Clubs Alliance for Climate, a new initiative uniting Europe's top football clubs in the fight against climate change.

Niklas Carlén, member of the European Club Association (ECA) and CEO of Malmö FF, confirmed the club's participation in the Sports for Climate Action Framework program through this alliance, urging both European and global football clubs to contribute to global climate efforts.

The conference, co-organized by ECA, Qarabağ FK, and COP29, showcased football's potential to lead in addressing environmental challenges. Prominent clubs such as Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, and Porto also participated.

"We commit to actively participating in combating the climate crisis. As part of our sustainable development strategy, we aim to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030," Carlén said.