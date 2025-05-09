Man United and Tottenham reach Europa League final

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

There will be an all-English final in the UEFA Europa League on May 21 after Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both won their respective semifinals on Thursday.

Three late goals gave Manchester United a 4-1 win at home to Athletic Bilbao, who had the home side on the ropes for a long time despite missing players such as Nico and Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet. United won 7-1 on aggregate after having triumphed 3-0 in last week's first leg in Bilbao.

Elsewhere, Tottenham won 2-0 away to Bodo/Glimt for a 5-1 aggregate win.

Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 63rd minute from a corner, and Pedro Porro's long range effort six minutes later made Spurs' final place secure.