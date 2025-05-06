Meeting held with media leaders at Media Development Agency

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

A meeting was held on Tuesday at the Media Development Agency, led by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, members of the Board, and the heads of television channels, news agencies, and several leading print and online media outlets.

During the meeting, Hikmat Hajiyev highlighted that, as a result of reforms under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, the media in Azerbaijan now plays a crucial role in the country’s progress and in shaping a modern society. He noted that the media’s international relations and influence have grown, increasing its global competitiveness. Highlighting the role of the media in public-political and cultural life, as well as their contribution to the development of culture and education, he noted that in the future, these functions should be organized in line with the demands of the new era. Amid the ongoing digital transformation, he emphasized the importance of information security and shared his thoughts on the government’s relationship with the media and current issues facing the media industry.

Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, discussed the Agency’s ongoing initiatives, the results of reforms in the media sector, and the future development prospects.

During the meeting, it was announced that, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the National Press, various international and local events would take place, including development programs in partnership with prominent foreign media organizations. Additionally, projects to inform the public about the history and current state of Azerbaijani journalism are set to be implemented.

The meeting also featured a productive exchange of views, with media leaders offering suggestions and discussing the future development of the media industry, as well as contemporary challenges.