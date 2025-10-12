Movie about mountaineer Elmira Aslanova’s achievement wins international sports film festival

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

"Following the Dream," a documentary about Azerbaijani mountaineer Elmira Aslanova's remarkable feat of climbing Mount Everest, has been awarded at the prestigious FICTS international sports film festival in Milan, Italy.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the documentary film, directed by Arzu Urshan, which premiered in Baku on August 8 with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, claimed the prize in the "Documentary - Individual Sport" category.