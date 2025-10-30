Oil prices keep falling in global markets
Baku, October 30, AZERTAC
Oil prices have fallen in global markets.
On the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures), Brent crude dropped by $0.33, settling at $64.59 per barrel. Meanwhile, Light crude on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased by $0.30, trading at $60.18 per barrel.
