One of the wondrous regions of Azerbaijan – Zangilan VIDEO

Zangilan, October 30, AZERTAC

AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column turns its spotlight on Zangilan.

Located in the southwest of Azerbaijan, on the banks of the Hakari River, Zangilan once again boasts the pristine beauty of its nature.

Surrounded by mountains, this land appears to be covered in dazzling golden hues in autumn. The golden foliage of the trees, the sound of flowing water, and the crisp mountain air make Zangilan one of the most charming regions of the Motherland.

The revival of Zangilan began with the village of Aghali, the first pilot project to be rebuilt as a “Smart Village” following its liberation. A total of 871 people, including 175 families, have resettled here. This settlement stands as a symbol of return to the homeland for former internally displaced persons (IDPs). New houses have been built, a school has started operating, and a park has been established in the village, while farming activities are being revived. After a period of silence and decline, the village is now witnessing a new chapter of life and happiness.

The picturesque sites located in the foothills of Zangilan are truly breathtaking. Razdara is one such place — its lush green hills transform into yellow and gold, creating a “fairy-tale” landscape. Another natural treasure of the region is the Gotursu spring, famous for its crystal-clear, mineral-rich water, which makes it a popular destination among visitors.

Travelers coming here experience the beauty of autumn through stunning natural scenery and witness the spirit of human resilience. The region offers great potential for the development of medical, recreational, eco, and other types of tourism. Extensive efforts are underway to effectively utilize the tourism potential of these areas and transform Zangilan into a competitive tourism destination.