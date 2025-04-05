Pakistan becomes member of United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 5, AZERTAC

Pakistan was re-elected for a four-year term from 2026 to 2029 as a member of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in recognition of the country’s major role in combating the menace of drugs.

The election took place at the United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Pakistan secured the highest number of votes among member states contesting for available seats in various regional groups.

As per the details, in the 54 member Council, Pakistan got 50 votes in its favour while Kazakhstan secured 46, United Arab Emirates 43, Kyrgyzstan 41 and Iran received 25 votes. Pakistan has been assisting the United Nations in supervising the application of international drug control treaties.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Pakistan has expressed gratitude for the support it received from ECOSOC member states. The elections took place in New York.

The statement said that Pakistan’s election to the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs reflects the international community’s confidence and trust in the country’s commitment to global drug control efforts.

It also maintained that Pakistan is ready to play its effective role in advancing the international agenda for combating drugs. Moreover, Pakistan has consistently remained at the forefront of global efforts against drug trafficking, production, and use.