Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Türkiye

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 22, AZERTAC

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has arrived in Ankara on a two-day visit to Türkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Upon his arrival in Ankara, the Prime Minister was received by Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler. Also present on the occasion were the Deputy Governor of Ankara, Zafer Orhan; the President of the Pakistan-Türkiye Cultural Association, Burhan Kayaturk; and senior Turkish government officials.

During the visit, the Pakistani Premier will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two leaders will exchange views on further expanding bilateral relations and discuss significant regional and global issues. The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with Turkish investors and business delegations.

The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and enhance cooperation in trade, investment, defense, and other sectors. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with President Erdoğan, during which they will explore ways to expand bilateral cooperation and address pressing regional and global developments.