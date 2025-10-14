Parliamentary speakers from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye visit Pakistan’s NDMA

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

Following the 3rd trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye, held in Islamabad, the delegation members visited the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan.

The speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye, along with members of their respective delegations, received a detailed briefing on the agency’s operations.

During the visit, the NDMA provided an in-depth presentation on its disaster management strategies, emergency response mechanisms, and opportunities for international cooperation.

The parliamentary speakers praised the agency’s work and highlighted the importance of exchanging experiences and expanding cooperation in disaster management and related areas.