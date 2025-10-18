President Erdoğan: I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan

Ankara, October 18, AZERTAC

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence.

Turkish leader's social media post states: “I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the restoration of independence.

On this proud day, I warmly greet my dear brother Ilham Aliyev and the entire Azerbaijani people.”

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent