Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran made press statements VIDEO

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

On April 28, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, delivered press statements.

The President of Azerbaijan made the statement first.

Statement by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Mr. President.

Dear guests, ladies and gentlemen.

Mr. President, I would like to once again sincerely welcome you to Azerbaijan. Welcome to Azerbaijan! I am sure that your visit will make a valuable contribution to the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian friendly and fraternal relations.

Our peoples have lived in a friendly and fraternal atmosphere for centuries. Our interstate relations are developing on this solid foundation today. The official visit of the Iranian President to Azerbaijan is a manifestation of the high level of our relations.

During our talks and exchange of views earlier today, we talked about many important issues, expressed our views and further reaffirmed the strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. We expressed our views on all issues in a sincere atmosphere. The key thing is that both sides are and should be working to develop Azerbaijani-Iranian relations. The arrival of the honorable President in Azerbaijan with a large delegation and the signing of a number of important documents today, including the document signed at the presidential level, once again demonstrates our goodwill and shows that we are trying to become closer to each other in all directions.

We traditionally support each other within international organizations. We exchanged views on this today and discussed future frameworks for cooperation. Whether it is the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, ECO, the Non-Aligned Movement or any other organization, our representatives always stand by each other.

We are working on a broad agenda today. Regional security plays an important role here, and we exchanged views on this. At the same time, there are excellent conditions for multilateral cooperation. Of course, specific instructions have been given regarding the development of our trade relations. The meeting with the participation of delegations was also very productive. At the first stage, the honorable President and I exchanged views during a one-on-one and limited format meeting. In other words, our goal, our primary goal is to raise Azerbaijani-Iranian interstate relations to a higher level. For this reason, I repeat, appropriate instructions have been given, and I am confident that these instructions will be implemented.

Before the President's visit, we maintained very active contacts, our high-ranking officials made mutual visits both in preparation for the President's visit and for the implementation of specific projects. I would like to express my gratitude to all the officials who contributed to this work. The visit was indeed very well prepared. Very good documents were drawn up. I am sure that the decisions made will lead our relations on an upward trajectory for many years to come.

Today, we discussed trilateral cooperation projects in detail as well. Among them, of course, the North-South transport corridor occupies a special place. This project will bring great benefits to all the countries involved in it. Azerbaijan has implemented all the necessary infrastructure projects for the operation of this transport corridor on its territory. Currently, we are simply expanding our transport capabilities and infrastructure, taking into account the increased cargo volume. Whether it is seaports, railways or automobile transport, we have launched large investment projects in all these directions to receive and transmit the expected large volumes of cargo.

At the same time, we have given specific instructions for the continuation of traditional friendly relations in the humanitarian and cultural spheres. We have determined that mutual days of culture were last held eight years ago and, based on a joint decision, mutual days of culture will be held in the near future. Our peoples have a common history. Our culture is also common. We have lived in the same place for centuries, within the framework of a single state. In other words, our kinship is also very extensive. Today, as two independent states, we play an important role in our region. The resolution of regional issues by countries of the region is also the opinion and policy of both sides.

I have no doubt that this visit will play a very important role in the development of our relations. We were looking forward to President Pezeshkian’s visit. We are very sorry that the tragedy that occurred in Iran a few days ago resulted in human losses. Once again, we express our condolences to the brotherly Iranian people. May Allah have mercy on those who died and grant recovery to those injured. Despite this tragedy, President Pezeshkian is making his visit to Azerbaijan. We appreciate this very much. May Allah protect our peoples from such troubles. May there always be peace and tranquility in our region, so that both countries can make their efforts in this direction. In any case, in the bilateral format, the situation in the region, the sustainability of peace, ensuring security, and principles such as the sovereignty, territorial integrity of countries, and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries were also prioritized.

I would like to say “Welcome!” to President Pezeshkian again. I would also like to express my gratitude for accepting my invitation to visit Azerbaijan. I would also like to say “Welcome!” to all our guests who are here along with Mr. President. I am sure that your visit will be successful and the results will be very good. Thank you.

X X X

Then, the President of Iran made the statement.

Statement by President Masoud Pezeshkian

- First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to my dear brother, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the warm welcome, hospitality and attitude shown to us, and for the steps we will take in our bilateral relations with the region, with Azerbaijan and in general, and for the determination to expand and deepen cooperation in all possible areas.

Our relations are not newly established. We have always been together since ancient times. We have been together, side by side since time immemorial. The border means neighborhood, like a neighborhood of houses. Neighbors have yards and homes. But they visit each other. They support each other, help each other, and respond to each other’s calls.

We have similar aspects in all these areas in this region, such as culture, religion, faith, and politics. We are proud of this. We are sincerely attached to them. We will try to continue our relations on the basis of these common values. We can share the experience gained in many areas. We can jointly use our markets in this region. Based on the agreements reached and the documents signed today, esteemed President Ilham Aliyev has instructed relevant ministers and officials to prepare a strategic plan for the future within a certain period of time. We, for our part, have instructed the minister of foreign affairs to coordinate with the government and continue these steps. We will try to have a broad, comprehensive and better strategic plan for the future. We will have plans in all areas – industry, science, culture, economy, politics, security. Together we will build peace, security and tranquility in the region and overcome our difficulties. I am sure that if we, Muslim countries, regional states and neighbors, brothers and sisters who have been together since ancient times, join hands and respect each other's territorial integrity, our views on the world will also be mutually agreed upon.

So, we can cooperate in all areas. We can create a region, and establish a connection between countries that will be superior to the relations between European countries. To do this, let's connect the roads, improve our financial and trade relations, create the North-South and East-West corridors. Let's do all this through mutual support. Let our business people implement joint production processes, make joint investments and create businesses. We must act together in the fields of production, science, culture, economy, and politics, without allowing others to disrupt them. If they want to create discord between us, we will not allow that to happen. We have many common factors that bring us together, even family and kinship ties. This is an issue no one can disrupt.

My dear brother, President Ilham Aliyev demonstrates great determination and resolve. We, on our part, based on our faith, determination and perseverance, will expand on all the achievements made with the help of Allah and implement the documents we have undertaken. There are some points that have not yet been written, but we must also write and sign them, and then implement them for sure. We are determined to implement and execute them. I see the same determination on the part of our brother. With Allah’s help, we will create other projects together for the region, for the future of Iran and Azerbaijan, and even for the Middle East region.

I would like to express my great gratitude to my dear brother for this hospitality once again. Due to some events taking place in our country, I cannot stay here for much longer. However, it will not be long before we meet again. I will try to stay in Azerbaijan for longer time next time, and when I am here, I never feel like I am in a foreign country. It is as if I am in Tabriz, Ardabil. It is as if we are in Iranian Azerbaijan where we were born, raised and live. I am very happy to be here with you today. Let us join hands in the economic, cultural, scientific, security, military, and other fields and build a solid future for ourselves, for our children and for future generations. May future generations be proud of us for having built such a sound relationship.

I thank you once again.