Prosecutor General’s Offices of Azerbaijan and Laos sign MoU

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, met with a delegation led by Xaysana Khotphouphone, President of the Supreme People’s Prosecutor’s Office of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

During the meeting, Kamran Aliyev emphasized the successful diplomatic and bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Laos, noting that these ties are further reinforced by the good relations between the heads of state.

Recalling his bilateral meeting with the Lao counterpart held during the Eastern Economic Forum last September, the Prosecutor General described the potential areas of collaboration discussed as beneficial for fostering stronger cooperation between the two prosecutor’s offices.

Kamran Aliyev also highlighted the legal reforms implemented in Azerbaijan, including the introduction of the Electronic Prosecutor’s Information System, designed to enhance efficiency and accountability in the work of prosecutorial bodies.

For his part, Xaysana Khotphouphone hailed the collaboration between the prosecutor’s offices of Azerbaijan and Laos, expressing hope that this cooperation would prove beneficial for both sides.

The parties also discussed ways to expand mutual legal assistance, exchange knowledge and best practices, and strengthen joint efforts in combating crime.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan and the Supreme People’s Prosecutor’s Office of Laos.

The Lao delegation also toured the History Museum of the Prosecutor General’s Office, where they were provided with detailed information about the exhibits reflecting the activities of the institution.