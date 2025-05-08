Rome hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

The Cultural Center of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy has arranged an event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary.

The event brought together Azerbaijanis living and studying in Italy.

Gulnar Tagizadeh, Deputy Director of the Cultural Center, highlighted the unparalleled services of the National Leader in strengthening Azerbaiijan’s independence and development.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov emphasized the invaluable merits of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, in restoring the independence, strengthening the sovereignty, as well as ensuring the country’s development.

The diplomat highlighted the National Leader’s tireless activity towards transforming Azerbaijan into an independent, modern and powerful state of the region.