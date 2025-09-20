Rwanda’s President acquainted with the operations of “ASAN Khidmet” Center

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

On September 20, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame visited the “ASAN Khidmet” center in Baku to familiarize himself with its operations.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, provided the President with detailed information about the “ASAN Khidmet” centers, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the projects implemented in the field of social innovations.

A presentation on the “ASAN Khidmet” model was delivered to the Rwandan President. Contracts have been signed with more than 30 countries and international organizations for the export of ASAN, recognized as Azerbaijan’s national brand and an intellectual product.

The United Nations recognizes the “ASAN Khidmet” concept, which has become an international brand for Azerbaijan, as one of the best models and promotes it across four continents.

Cooperation ties for sharing the “ASAN Khidmet” experience with Rwanda were established based on the outcomes of a meeting between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Rwanda during the latter’s visit to Azerbaijan in November 2024 for COP29.

Within this framework, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in June of this year between the State Agency and the relevant Rwandan institution.