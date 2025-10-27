Secretaries General of TURKPA and OTS discuss cooperation in Istanbul

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan met with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev at the OTS Secretariat headquarters in Istanbul on October 27.

Omuraliev warmly congratulated Ramil Hasan on assuming his duties and wished him success in his new responsibilities.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, Ramil Hasan briefed Omuraliev on TURKPA’s current activities and future initiatives aimed at enhancing parliamentary dialogue, promoting legislative coordination, and strengthening solidarity among Turkic states. He also discussed the implementation of a new cooperation mechanism between TURKPA and the OTS.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev expressed support for the proposed initiatives and emphasized the importance of close coordination between TURKPA and the OTS in achieving shared goals.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular communication and explore practical avenues for collaboration.