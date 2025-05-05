Several documents signed at Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani and Belarusian officials signed a number of cooperation documents on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum held in Baku.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan, and Alexander Osmolovsky, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE), inked a Memorandum of Understanding.

Azerbaijani and Belarusian companies also signed agreements to collaborate in agriculture, industry, processing, and other sectors.