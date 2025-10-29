SOFAZ delegation visits Saudi Arabia

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

On October 27–28, a delegation led by Israfil Mammadov, Chief Executive Officer of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), conducted a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The main purpose of the visit was to expand the Fund’s cooperation with international partners, assess global financial trends, and explore new investment opportunities.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with the leadership of leading international investment and financial institutions, including The Arab Energy Fund, Starwood Capital Group, Gulf Islamic Investments, Investindustrial, Warburg Pincus, Luma Group, CVC Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton, Brookfield Asset Management, BTG Pactual, China Investment Corporation, and FSI (Fondo Strategico Italiano). The discussions focused on reviewing existing cooperation, expanding joint investment initiatives, exploring new markets, managing long-term capital, and enhancing the efficiency of capital flows in a changing global economic environment. Exchanges also covered sustainable and responsible investment models, the role of sovereign wealth funds in institutional capital markets, and the development of new international partnership frameworks.

On October 28, Israfil Mammadov delivered remarks at a panel session titled “Sovereign Wealth and Institutional Capital in a New Economic Reality”, held as part of the Future Investment Initiative 2025 (FII9) international conference in Riyadh. The session addressed the growing role of sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors in the global economy, effective management of capital flows amid evolving geopolitical conditions, and the development of responsible and sustainable financing models.

In his address, Mammadov emphasized the strategic importance of sovereign wealth funds in global capital markets and highlighted SOFAZ’s commitment to sustainable governance, effective risk management, and long-term value creation as core principles of its investment strategy. He also noted that supporting technological innovation and the energy transition remains a priority within the Fund’s long-term capital allocation approach.

The panel also featured high-level speakers, including Katie Koch, President & CEO of The TCW Group Inc.; Steven T. Mnuchin, Founder and Managing Partner of Liberty Strategic Capital and 77th U.S. Secretary of the Treasury; Shaoqing Zhang, Executive Vice President of the China Investment Corporation; and Manus Cranny, Geoeconomics Editor at The National.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference serves as a leading global platform bringing together senior representatives of financial institutions, investment funds, and government entities to discuss and shape future trends in the global economy.