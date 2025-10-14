Testimonies heard in Ruben Vardanyan's court hearing VIDEO

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on October 14.

The open court session, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with a panel consisting of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that the accused was provided with an interpreter in his native language, Russian, as well as defense lawyers of his choice.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the court panel, the prosecutors representing the state, the interpreters, and others to the victims and their legal heirs attending the trial for the first time, while also explaining their rights and obligations as stipulated by law.

The legal heir of victim Khayal Janbakhishov, his father Kheyrulla Janbakhishov, stated that his son was killed in Aghdara due to the explosion of a mortar shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Responding to questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Elshad Sheydayev reported sustaining injuries to his arm and leg in Kalbajar as a result of enemy provocations.

Victim Kamiz Ibayev recounted being taken captive in Kalbajar after getting lost in fog, by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups. Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for Defense of State Prosecution at the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ibayev stated that he was blindfolded and taken to an unknown location, subjected to various forms of torture, mistreatment, and beatings during his captivity. In response to questions from Ruben Vardanyan’s lawyer, Avraam Berman, Ibayev clarified that he was held by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups and did not see Vardanyan during his captivity.

Answering questions from the Prosecutor General’s senior assistant Vusal Aliyev, victim Taleh Rzayev reported being wounded in Aghdara due to the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy.

Responding to questions from the Prosecutor General’s special assignments assistant Tugay Rahimli, victim Zaur Alakbarov stated he was injured in Khojavend due to the explosion of an artillery shell fired by the enemy, noting that several others were also injured in the incident.

Victim Gismatpasha Abbaszade, answering questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, reported sustaining injuries in Aghdam as a result of enemy fire, adding that another person was also wounded during the incident.

Victim Telman Adigozalov, responding to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, stated he was injured in Khojavend due to artillery fire from the enemy.

Victim Elvin Mammadov reported receiving severe injuries in Aghdam due to fire opened by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups, stating he was in a coma for 23 days and is currently classified as a second-degree disabled person.

Rovshan Hajibalayev reported sustaining injuries in the Sirkhavand village of Aghdara district due to the explosion of an artillery shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Teymur Jafarov stated he was wounded in Lachin due to enemy fire, noting that one person was killed and several others injured in the incident.

Agil Guliyev reported being wounded in Aghdam as a result of enemy fire.

Khaqani Guliyev stated in his testimony that he sustained a bullet wound in Aghdam due to enemy fire.

Dayanat Mardani reported being wounded in Aghdam due to enemy provocations.

Victim Sarkhan Rahimov stated that while heading to evacuate wounded individuals in a medical service vehicle in Aghdam, he was injured due to fire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. He noted that despite the medical vehicle being clearly marked, it was targeted, resulting in injuries to himself and others, while the wounded individuals they were meant to evacuate died due to lack of timely medical assistance.

Anar Seyidov, Turkan Jafarov, and Parviz Adigozalov reported sustaining various injuries in different locations due to fire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Maharram Karimli stated in his testimony that he was wounded in the arm in the Aghdam-Aghdara direction due to sniper fire from the enemy. Responding to a question from Ruben Vardanyan, Karimli said he recognized Vardanyan through social media.

Subsequently, the forensic medical examination reports regarding the victims were presented.

The next court session is scheduled for October 21.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).