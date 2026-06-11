Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium: The beating heart of Azerbaijan’s football VIDEO

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

The latest feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column turns the spotlight on the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Located at 98A Fatali Khan Khoyski Street in Baku, the stadium is one of Azerbaijan’s largest and most historically significant sports venues. Opened in 1951, it has played an exceptional role in the development of sport, particularly football, in the country.

The stadium was known by various names until 1993, when it was renamed in honor of the world-renowned Azerbaijani referee Tofig Bahramov following his passing. It is also unique as the only football stadium in the world named after a referee.

For decades, the stadium has been regarded as the heart of Azerbaijani football. The emotions experienced here and the historic victories achieved on its field have made it not only a sporting venue but also a true cultural landmark.

Covering an area of 10.5 hectares, the sports complex serves both professional athletes and the general public. Its facilities include a 200-seat multipurpose hall, a fitness center, a conference hall, a 31,200-seat football stadium, and a mini-football pitch.

Despite the construction of newer and more modern venues over the years, the stadium has retained its historical and symbolic significance. It stands as a testament to respect for the past and confidence in future victories.