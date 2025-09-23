The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Trump highlights resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict at UN General Assembly

Trump highlights resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict at UN General Assembly

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of ending seven long-standing conflicts. He stated, “In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars.”

The conflicts he referred to included Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

Addressing the 80th UNGA session, Trump added, “They said these wars were unendable—some had lasted 31 years, one even 36 years. I ended seven wars, and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed.” He emphasized that no other president or leader has “ever done anything close to that.”

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Speaker of Serbian National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit
  • 23.09.2025 [21:14]

Speaker of Serbian National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Media Development Agency reports launch of another disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan
  • 23.09.2025 [20:41]

Media Development Agency reports launch of another disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan, Laos discuss expanding legislative and parliamentary ties
  • 23.09.2025 [20:07]

Azerbaijan, Laos discuss expanding legislative and parliamentary ties

Testimonies of victims heard during Ruben Vardanyan’s trial
  • 23.09.2025 [18:32]

Testimonies of victims heard during Ruben Vardanyan’s trial

High-level debates begin at UN General Assembly
  • 23.09.2025 [17:45]

High-level debates begin at UN General Assembly

New York hosts 34th High-Level Meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
  • 23.09.2025 [17:31]

New York hosts 34th High-Level Meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

Ali Asadov meets with Turkish Minister of National Education
  • 23.09.2025 [17:18]

Ali Asadov meets with Turkish Minister of National Education

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with incoming Polish ambassador
  • 23.09.2025 [16:56]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with incoming Polish ambassador

Azerbaijan, Iran mull regional security issues
  • 23.09.2025 [12:33]

Azerbaijan, Iran mull regional security issues

President Ilham Aliyev met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe at UN headquarters in New York

  • [21:27]

Speaker of Serbian National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

  • [21:14]

Landmine blast kills one in Aghdam district

  • [21:04]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Greece at UN headquarters in New York

  • [21:01]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iraq at UN headquarters in New York

  • [20:46]
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in high-level debates at 80th session of UN General Assembly VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in high-level debates at 80th session of UN General Assembly VIDEO

Media Development Agency reports launch of another disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan

  • [20:41]

Azerbaijan, Laos discuss expanding legislative and parliamentary ties

  • [20:07]

Azerbaijan, EBRD's Director for Caucasus discuss cooperation

  • [20:06]

Azerbaijan, Turkic Foundation to expand cooperation in media and cultural projects

  • [19:58]

Documents related to billion-dollar projects signed at the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

  • [19:55]

Trump highlights resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict at UN General Assembly

  • [19:43]

Foreign military attaches visit Heydar Aliyev Military Institute

  • [19:25]

Guterres: We have entered an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering

  • [19:19]

Microsoft, Apple, Google and Booking to answer EU questions on scams

  • [18:32]

Testimonies of victims heard during Ruben Vardanyan’s trial

  • [18:32]

Agreement signed at AIIF 2025: Azerbaijani and Kazakh companies cooperate on iron production

  • [18:26]

® Caspian Air Cargo Summit 2025 celebrates 10th edition with record participation and landmark announcements

  • [18:06]

High-level debates begin at UN General Assembly

  • [17:45]

New York hosts 34th High-Level Meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

  • [17:31]

Another 20 families relocated to Lachin district receive house keys

  • [17:25]

Ali Asadov meets with Turkish Minister of National Education

  • [17:18]

Azerbaijani Para swimmer wins silver medal at World Championships

  • [17:03]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova meets with incoming Polish ambassador

  • [16:56]

Azerbaijan, China explore economic and investment cooperation prospects

  • [16:55]

Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss expanding economic cooperation

  • [16:47]

China Focus: Over 370,000 relocated as Guangdong raises typhoon alert to top level

  • [16:46]

Ombudsman's Office hosts meeting with representatives of European Committee for Prevention of Torture

  • [16:31]

Chinese businessmen explore investment opportunities in Azerbaijan

  • [16:18]

Bahar Muradova addresses side-event organized by Türkiye at UN

  • [16:09]

® Azercell’s “DataMinds Bootcamp” equips young talents with data and AI skills

  • [16:04]

Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss strengthening economic partnership

  • [16:00]

SOCAR acquires shares of Italian company

  • [15:47]

Azerbaijan continues to contribute to protection of clean sport in Europe

  • [15:46]

Baku hosts Executive Board Meeting of OIC Labour Centre

  • [15:44]

Afghan boy flies from Kabul to Delhi hiding in plane's landing gear

  • [15:33]

Kuwaiti oil price down to US$70.92 pb

  • [15:29]

API Holding and SOCAR sign agreement for the sale of the IP Group

  • [15:25]

Next Central Asian parliamentary forum to be held in Dushanbe

  • [15:10]

China will soon hold global summit of women in Beijing: spokesperson

  • [15:09]

Bulgaria hosts European Spartan Exercise 2025 flight training for seventh time

  • [15:01]

UNEC ranks first nationwide in Stanford University’s TOP 2% list

  • [14:53]

China's ease of visa process boosts Jinan's global appeal

  • [14:48]

® Azercell offers its users a three-month subscription to “Wolt+” for free

  • [14:47]

Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia strengthen business cooperation

  • [14:45]

Mass evacuations as southern China braces for strongest storm of the year

  • [14:05]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign educational cooperation protocols

  • [13:52]

Director of Tanzanian Public Prosecutions arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [13:45]

Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss promoting business relations

  • [13:31]

First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum highlights regional opportunities in energy sector

  • [13:20]

Heydar Aliyev Center hosts opening ceremony of Nasimi Festival

  • [13:10]

First Azerbaijan Investment Forum features panel session titled “Sea Breeze and Real Estate”

  • [12:57]

® A new milestone in urban micromobility with Azercell

  • [12:44]

Chief of General Staff visits grave of Azerbaijan National Hero in Belarus

  • [12:40]

WTO: AI could boost global trade by nearly 40% by 2040

  • [12:40]

Azerbaijan, Iran mull regional security issues

  • [12:33]

A single blood test can measure how different parts of our bodies are aging

  • [12:30]

Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for developing cooperation

  • [12:28]

President Ilham Aliyev: The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in energy sector has reached a new level

  • [12:24]

Azerbaijani President: The scope of issues on our bilateral agenda with Saudi Arabia is expanding day by day

  • [12:18]

President: The common spiritual values are among the key factors determining relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia

  • [12:12]

Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet in New York

  • [11:49]

South Korean President Lee set to address U.N. General Assembly

  • [11:34]

Azerbaijani oil price sees modest decrease

  • [11:19]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • [11:17]

Iranian President meets with delegation led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister

  • [11:10]

To His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

  • [11:07]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in New York to attend UNGA meeting

  • [10:52]

Better Together: World leaders address the 80th United Nations General Assembly

  • [10:25]

Lamine Yamal retains Kopa Trophy

  • [10:15]

Anger in Egypt after pharaoh’s gold bracelet stolen from a Cairo museum is melted down

  • [10:00]

Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation in green energy, infrastructure and industry

  • [09:40]

Trump congratulates Tokayev on $4 billion railroad equipment deal

  • [09:22]
Azerbaijan relocates 20 more families to Lachin city VIDEO

Azerbaijan relocates 20 more families to Lachin city VIDEO

PSG striker Dembele wins Ballon d'Or

  • [09:03]

Leyla Aliyeva, head and founder of IDEA, and Arzu Aliyeva participated in the “Treasures Behind the Doors of Anatolia” exhibition in New York

  • [02:18]
Blackstone expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan VIDEO

Blackstone expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman and CEO of Neuberger Berman in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman and CEO of Neuberger Berman in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with CEO of Brookfield Asset Management in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with CEO of Brookfield Asset Management in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in New York to attend 80th session of UN General Assembly VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in New York to attend 80th session of UN General Assembly VIDEO

Court examined documents related to Khojaly genocide, Garakand tragedy and other crimes VIDEO

Court examined documents related to Khojaly genocide, Garakand tragedy and other crimes VIDEO

Deer rescued by IDEA released into nature reserve

  • 22.09.2025 [20:43]

First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum continues with sessions

  • 22.09.2025 [20:31]

Baku hosts international conference on “Guardians of Sovereignty: Constitutional Status of the Prosecutor’s Office”

  • 22.09.2025 [20:06]

Expert: Azerbaijan could become a regional hub for high-quality steel and metal production  – INTERVIEW

  • 22.09.2025 [19:32]

Baku hosts 3rd Security Forum

  • 22.09.2025 [19:20]

Armenian citizens request court to question Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, "OSCE Minsk Group members," Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, and Armenian Foreign Minister

  • 22.09.2025 [19:07]

Türkiye’s Ajet aircraft makes safe landing in Baku after sending alarm signal

  • 22.09.2025 [18:28]

Terrorists’ bomb-making factory explodes in Tirah Valley, Pakistan

  • 22.09.2025 [18:25]

EBRD: We are ready to support Azerbaijan’s economic diversification

  • 22.09.2025 [17:49]

Minister: Agreements worth $5.5 bn signed within First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

  • 22.09.2025 [17:15]

Another 29 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district receive house keys

  • 22.09.2025 [17:11]

Azerbaijan doubles non-oil exports in past six years – Deputy Minister

  • 22.09.2025 [16:54]

Azerbaijan’s Raman Salei grabs bronze at World Swimming Championships - Singapore 2025

  • 22.09.2025 [16:40]

Azerbaijan, European Aquatics expand cooperation in development of swimming

  • 22.09.2025 [16:35]

Switzerland's Gries Glacier melting at an alarming pace

  • 22.09.2025 [16:14]

Nouriel Roubini: Azerbaijan responds to global challenges

  • 22.09.2025 [16:12]

Azerbaijan Army’s Chief of General Staff meets with Belarusian counterpart

  • 22.09.2025 [16:10]

® INMerge Innovation Summit announces Red Hearts Foundation as its social partner

  • 22.09.2025 [16:04]

World Bank supports Azerbaijan's initiatives on Middle Corridor, says regional director

  • 22.09.2025 [16:01]