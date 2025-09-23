Trump highlights resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict at UN General Assembly

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of ending seven long-standing conflicts. He stated, “In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars.”

The conflicts he referred to included Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

Addressing the 80th UNGA session, Trump added, “They said these wars were unendable—some had lasted 31 years, one even 36 years. I ended seven wars, and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed.” He emphasized that no other president or leader has “ever done anything close to that.”