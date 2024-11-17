Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on National Revival Day

Istanbul, November 17, AZERTAC

“We wholeheartedly congratulate Azerbaijan on National Revival Day, a turning point in the independence movement it began 36 years ago,” said a congratulatory message by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared on the occasion of November 17 – National Revival Day.

The statement also highlighted Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War, noting: “We once again celebrate the triumph of our Azerbaijani brothers who ended the occupation of their lands with the same spirit and determination.”