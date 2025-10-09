Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia trilateral defense ministerial meeting held in Ankara

Ankara, October 9, AZERTAC

The Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia trilateral defense meeting was held in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Thursday.

A protocol was signed on the outcomes of the discussions chaired by Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, and Georgian Minister of Defense Irakli Chikovani.

Bilateral and trilateral talks were held as part of the event.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special Correspondent