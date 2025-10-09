Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia trilateral defense ministerial meeting held in Ankara
Ankara, October 9, AZERTAC
The Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia trilateral defense meeting was held in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Thursday.
A protocol was signed on the outcomes of the discussions chaired by Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, and Georgian Minister of Defense Irakli Chikovani.
Bilateral and trilateral talks were held as part of the event.
Ramin Abdullayev
Special Correspondent
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
October 9 marks World Post Day
- [12:12]
Baku hosts Fintech Forum-2025
- [11:05]
Ganja hosts closing ceremony of 3rd CIS Games
- 08.10.2025 [21:37]
Navy Commanders of Caspian Sea Littoral States convene
- 08.10.2025 [21:17]
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss cooperation opportunities in healthcare
- 08.10.2025 [21:11]
Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss prospects for cooperation in cybersecurity
- 08.10.2025 [21:06]
Euronews broadcasts reportage on Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district
- 08.10.2025 [20:56]
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense visits Türkiye
- 08.10.2025 [20:43]
Azerbaijan showcases culture at International Folk Festival in U.S.
- 08.10.2025 [20:22]
Azerbaijani and Croatian Parliament Speakers make joint press statement
- 08.10.2025 [20:17]
Ersin Tatar: Gabala OTS Summit boosts cooperation among Turkic states
- 08.10.2025 [20:07]
Baku hosts founding meeting of OIC SME Network
- 08.10.2025 [19:56]
Kazakh media cover OTS Summit held in Gabala
- 08.10.2025 [19:36]
New mobile application to promote sign language education in Azerbaijan
- 08.10.2025 [19:26]
Azerbaijan, Germany explore expansion of financial sector cooperation
- 08.10.2025 [19:17]
Agenda Nexus highlights Azerbaijan’s growing regional influence
- 08.10.2025 [19:10]
Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation within Great Return
- 08.10.2025 [18:30]
Azerbaijan–Oman Direct Investment Fund established
- 08.10.2025 [17:31]
Azerbaijan claims record 184 medals at 3rd CIS Games
- 08.10.2025 [17:24]
Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General pays working visit to Saudi Arabia
- 08.10.2025 [17:05]
Chile's Atacama desert flower could hold key to drought tolerant crops
- 08.10.2025 [17:03]