UNITAR President: Global South NGO Forum will strengthen cooperation

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“The Global South NGO Forum will contribute to strengthening cooperation. We must enhance collaboration between our peoples,” said Luis Gallegos, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador and President of the Board of UNITAR, speaking at the Forum titled "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World" held in Baku on April 28.

Luis Gallegos emphasized the particular need for enhanced South-South cooperation, noting that the world faces new challenges every day. He stressed the importance of being prepared for new pandemics, highlighting that pandemics can affect any country and every individual must remain vigilant. Gallegos underlined that the impact of pandemics should be taken into account and global measures should be taken to prevent and control them.

He also called for resolving emerging problems through dialogue and urged global societies to share responsibilities and make joint decisions.

In his remarks, Luis Gallegos pointed out that currently more than 60 armed conflicts are ongoing worldwide, affecting two-thirds of the United Nations member states. He emphasized that ensuring peace, justice, and prosperity should be a key objective for all societies.