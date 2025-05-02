Update on ticket purchase procedures for flights to Fuzuli

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

Starting from May 1, 2025, changes will come into effect regarding the ticket purchase procedures for flights operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on the Baku–Fuzuli–Baku route.

According to the new rules, citizens of Azerbaijan can now purchase tickets for this route directly through AZAL's official website or mobile application without the need to present any special permit. This applies to both one-way and round-trip tickets.

The system will automatically generate the necessary travel permits, eliminating the need to submit an additional request via the Yolumuz Qarabaga portal.

These changes have been introduced to simplify procedures for Azerbaijani citizens and make the travel process more convenient. Foreign nationals, however, are still required to obtain prior permission from the relevant state authorities to travel to Fuzuli.

It should be noted that Baku–Fuzuli–Baku flights are operated twice a week – on Saturdays and Sundays.