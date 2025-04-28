UPEACE Ambassador: Azerbaijan plays leading role in ensuring solidarity and cooperation

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“The South Caucasus region is constantly experiencing changes. Currently, the region is moving towards an inspiring and powerful peace process,” said David Fernandez Puyana, Ambassador of the University for Peace to the United Nations Offices in Geneva and Vienna, as he addressed the Forum titled "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World" held in Baku on Monday.

According to him, Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of Global North and Global South, plays a leading role in ensuring solidarity and cooperation.

He particularly emphasized the significance of status of the refugees and the internally displaced persons.

Puyana stated that currently, 123 million people are internally displaced globally because of the war conflicts and climate change, naming peace as the most sustainable solution.