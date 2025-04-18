US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal: Ukrainian minister

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

Ukraine and the US signed a memorandum Thursday that lays the groundwork for a future economic partnership and cooperation on mineral development, said Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

“We are happy to announce the signing, with our American partners, of a Memorandum of Intent,” Svyrydenko wrote on X.

She said the agreement paves the way for an economic partnership agreement and the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

According to Svyrydenko, negotiating teams from the two countries recently concluded a fresh round of technical talks in Washington.

The next steps include finalizing the text of the broader agreement, followed by its formal signing and parliamentary ratification, she added.

“There is a lot to do,” Svyrydenko said, “but the current pace and significant progress give reason to expect that the document will be very beneficial for both countries.”

An agreement giving the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals was scheduled to be signed at the White House in late February.

But US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a heated dispute, and the signing was canceled.