US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal: Ukrainian minister
Baku, April 18, AZERTAC
Ukraine and the US signed a memorandum Thursday that lays the groundwork for a future economic partnership and cooperation on mineral development, said Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
“We are happy to announce the signing, with our American partners, of a Memorandum of Intent,” Svyrydenko wrote on X.
She said the agreement paves the way for an economic partnership agreement and the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
According to Svyrydenko, negotiating teams from the two countries recently concluded a fresh round of technical talks in Washington.
The next steps include finalizing the text of the broader agreement, followed by its formal signing and parliamentary ratification, she added.
“There is a lot to do,” Svyrydenko said, “but the current pace and significant progress give reason to expect that the document will be very beneficial for both countries.”
An agreement giving the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals was scheduled to be signed at the White House in late February.
But US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a heated dispute, and the signing was canceled.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ delegation visits Ankara
- 17.04.2025 [21:01]
Azerbaijan’s National Defense University delegation visits Bulgaria
- 17.04.2025 [20:55]
Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum
- 17.04.2025 [20:44]
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova attends IPA CIS Council Meeting
- 17.04.2025 [20:35]
Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Palestinian ambassador
- 17.04.2025 [20:23]
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull joint projects
- 17.04.2025 [19:31]
Azerbaijan and China forge stronger economic ties with 13 signed agreements
- 17.04.2025 [19:23]
EU authorizes Eisai-Biogen's drug for early Alzheimer's treatment
- 17.04.2025 [18:24]
Slovenian Minister: Azerbaijan is dynamically developing state in region
- 17.04.2025 [18:16]
First Cultural Forum of Islamic World wraps up in Shusha
- 17.04.2025 [17:34]
Moldova schedules parliamentary elections for September 28 — decree
- 17.04.2025 [17:32]
Slovenian Deputy PM visits Alley of Martyrs and monument to Mehdi Huseynzade
- 17.04.2025 [17:14]
Azerbaijani, Slovenian FMs explore prospects for cooperation
- 17.04.2025 [17:05]
Virgil van Dijk signs new Liverpool FC contract
- 17.04.2025 [16:50]
EU Enlargement Commissioner visits Sofia
- 17.04.2025 [16:10]
Arkadi Ghukasyan’s confession: Azerbaijanis were forced to leave Khankendi
- 17.04.2025 [15:53]
China puts brakes on chaos in smart driving sector
- 17.04.2025 [15:43]
Azerbaijan, Slovenia ink MoU on cooperation
- 17.04.2025 [15:16]
® “Unibank” Karbon Mühasibatlığı üzrə Maliyyə Tərəfdaşlığına (PCAF) qoşulub
- 17.04.2025 [15:00]
Some 1mln Kazakhstanis to harness AI in 5 years
- 17.04.2025 [14:59]
Strongest hints yet of biological activity outside the solar system
- 17.04.2025 [14:57]
Man Utd's Europa League hopes hang by thread as Lyon smell blood
- 17.04.2025 [13:09]
Belarusians to be able to get free visas to Oman upon arrival
- 17.04.2025 [13:05]
Industry groups in Oman, Netherlands, Germany strike green hydrogen deal
- 17.04.2025 [11:57]
Foreign Office Consultation between Pakistan and Bangladesh begins in Dhaka
- 17.04.2025 [11:37]
AZAL increases flight frequencies on several routes in May
- 17.04.2025 [11:24]
Researchers identify new blood group after 50 year mystery
- 17.04.2025 [11:21]
First Cultural Forum of Islamic World commences in Shusha
- 17.04.2025 [11:07]
Extreme marine heatwaves tripled over past 80 years: study
- 17.04.2025 [11:00]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 17.04.2025 [10:54]
Azerbaijan, Iran hold another round of consular consultations
- 17.04.2025 [10:49]
Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets
- 17.04.2025 [10:43]
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on working visit to Russia
- 17.04.2025 [10:26]
Worsening heat could trigger mental health crisis in coming decades
- 17.04.2025 [10:07]
Arsenal stays calm to reach Champions League semis after beating Real Madrid
- 17.04.2025 [09:57]
President of Georgia concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 16.04.2025 [20:09]